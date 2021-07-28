The Neville High School Class of 1956 held their 65th class reunion on Saturday at Bayou Landing. A wonderful time was had by all. A delicious meal was served by Catfish Charlie’s.
On the entrance table were five books that have been published by class members: “Pappy’s Proverbs” by Patrick Anderson, “Thoughtful Process” by Mickey Merhige, “Momma Joy’s Recipe for Life” by Joy Sutton Ogden, and Dorothy Brennan Ward’s “Everyone Should Have an Opinion… Here’s Mine,” a collection of articles, letters and columns she wrote for the Clarion newspaper in Jackson, Miss. Also included was a book by her husband, Erwin C. Ward Sr., “The Oddities of Time.”
Patrick Anderson served as Chairman with Committee members Bill Ledoux, Marilynn Crowley Lewis and Jerry Womack. Catherine Carso Ray and Carolyn Trawick served as Resource Members.
Anderson had a beautiful booklet prepared with the history of Neville, high school class pictures and current names and addresses of all living class members that could be located.
What fun to go through the book and see the senior class pictures. Our class won the first State Championship in any sport for Neville our senior year. We had four girls become practicing physicians. In 1956 that was a very unusual number of girls from one school to enter that profession in the same year.
