Neville High School will conduct a “College & Career Night” on Tuesday, Feb. 4th, at 6 p.m.
Representatives from vocational and technical colleges, community colleges, and four-year universities will be present. A representative from ULM Financial Aid will talk about financial aid. There will also be members of the Guidance Dept. to help seniors complete the FAFSA application. A session on Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement courses will be available.
This event will provide important information for all students- entering freshmen to graduating seniors.
Parents and students are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Miriam Hinchliffe at 323-2237 ext. 1218.
