Retired University of Louisiana Monroe professor of nursing Nancy Albright Lowery was the guest of honor Monday, Dec. 16, at an event announcing the establishment of a scholarship in her honor.
Hosted by the ULM Foundation at the Laird Weems Center, Lowery was surrounded by family and friends gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Lowery taught nursing at ULM for 40 years, including the first class of graduates from what is now the Kitty DeGree School of Nursing.
Susan Chappell, executive director of ULM Advancement, Foundation and Alumni Relations, welcomed those attending and spoke about Lowery’s life and career.
“Known for her healing hands, she was most in her element when teaching clinicals at St. Francis Medical Center because she could share her knowledge with deserving students, while also satisfying her own constant love of learning in a dynamic environment,” Chappell said.
Lowery was an award-winning professor and an expert witness in malpractice cases. She was president of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing in the 1980s.
A native of Monroe, Lowery earned a nursing degree from Northwestern State University and master’s from Emory University.
Her daughter, Kate Lowery, decided to honor Lowery for her 80th birthday— Dec. 14 — with the scholarship.
“I realized how many lives she touched and how many people learned from her. She helped students find their academic and personal success. What better way to honor her than with the Nancy Albright Lowery Endowed Scholarship in Nursing. People can get a hand up when they need it to help people meet their goals in life,” Kate Lowery said.
The first recipient of the scholarship is Nancy Ragona, who is a licensed practical nurse working on a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
The scholarship was endowed with an initial gift of $25,000. Scholarships of $500 will be awarded each semester.
(0) comments
