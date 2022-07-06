next_level_grantsWM1.jpg

THE CITY of West Monroe partnered with Keep West Monroe Beautiful to present "Next Level" grants to three businesses in the city limits for exterior improvements to their respective properties. Medicare Healthcare WE CARE, Honey Hole Tackle Shop and Twin City Tires and Automotive for received grants this year. (Courtesy photo)

