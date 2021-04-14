The North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) last week introduced its new chief executive officer and President, Justyn Dixon, to public figures in the area.
Dixon brings 30 years of professional experience with more than 12 years focused in industrial and economic development.
“We have everything here in North Louisiana,” said Dixon. “From multiple highways, railways and waterways, to options for higher education and healthcare, we have so much infrastructure and opportunity in our region. I believe this is a place where we can win.”
Dixon comes to North Louisiana from Madison, Mississippi, following an extensive national search led by Todd Jorgenson of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
“We had many great candidates, but we selected Justyn for his entrepreneurial drive and knowledge of what it takes to compete for companies. He was recommended by some of the best in the business, and Justyn is coming here at the right time. There is momentum to win and a sense of urgency to bring opportunity to North Louisiana,” says Chap Breard, Chairman of the NLEP and a member of the Search Committee.
Since 2012, Justyn has worked as the Gulf States Regional Development Director for Agracel, Inc., an industrial development company. While building out Agracel’s presence in the Southeastern US, he partnered with many leading economic development organizations. Prior to Agracel, Justyn worked in economic development for the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Mississippi Development Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.