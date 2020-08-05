North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) Board Chair Adam Johnston announced last week that Scott Martinez has resigned as NLEP President.
Martinez has been named by the Tyler (TX) Economic Development Council (TEDC) as its new President and CEO and by the Tyler (TX) Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) as its new CEO.
His resignation will be effective August 15. Martinez has been NLEP President for nearly 8 years.
“We are abundantly thankful for Scott’s efforts as the President of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership,” said Adam Johnston, NLEP Board Chair. “I think the world of Scott personally, and I respect his abilities as an incredibly talented economic development professional. Scott’s many successes will leave an indelible mark on our area, we are fortunate to have benefited from his leadership. Scott and the NLEP staff have built a strong foundation on which we will continue to build a world-class economic development organization that will serve the people of North Louisiana for many years to come.”
During Martinez’s tenure, NLEP became an Accredited Economic Development Organization, as designated by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and executed a comprehensive five-year Strategic Plan (2014-2019) that resulted in 2,131 new jobs created and $505 million in new capital investment.
NLEP also earned recognition as a top economic development organization, garnering five Excellence in Economic Development Awards from IEDC and was named Economic Development Partner of the Year in 2017 by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI).
“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served as the President of NLEP for the last several years,” said Scott Martinez, CEcD. “It has been a rewarding experience for me, and the decision to leave was very difficult. Working together with our leadership and staff, we have enhanced the professionalism, stature, and effectiveness of NLEP. I am appreciative of the many private and public sector partners that have steadfastly supported me and NLEP’s mission. However, I am most thankful to the NLEP staff who work tirelessly day in and day out to make North Louisiana a better place. I am confident NLEP will continue being a catalyst for economic development in North Louisiana.”
The NLEP Executive Committee will begin putting together a search committee to find Scott’s replacement as quickly as possible.
NLEP Executive Vice President Angie White will lead NLEP until a new President is hired.
“In accordance with our succession plan, the Executive Committee intends to form a search committee that will conduct a nationwide pursuit for a Certified Economic Developer to lead NLEP and North Louisiana through the post-COVID recovery and beyond,” said Johnston.
“While our goal is to have the position filled within the next four months, the NLEP Executive Committee is highly confident in Ms. White’s leadership until a permanent President is named.”
