North Louisiana Economic Partnership Executive Vice President Angie White, CEcD has been appointed to serve on the Education and Workforce Task Force of the Resilient Louisiana Commission.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the creation of Resilient Louisiana, a state commission charged with examining Louisiana’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and making recommendations for more resilient business-related activities and commerce in the coming months.
The Commission will operate on a task force structure dedicated to analyzing and strengthening key sectors of Louisiana’s economy, including education and workforce.
Ava Dejoie, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, and Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Commissioner of Higher Education, will co-chair the Education and Workforce Task Force, which will give specific attention to talent development that responds to rapidly changing employer demand; the training needs of dislocated workers; and the revitalization efforts of business and industry. The Task Force will take a deep dive into all aspects of our workforce delivery system, and explore solutions designed to spur economic growth and better align education and employment in our state.
White joins education, training and workforce development leaders from around the state in taking on the important task of developing strategies to get Louisiana residents back to work and into short-term training that will make them and our businesses and economy more resilient going forward.
White has led the NLEP workforce program since 2008 and was named Executive Vice President in January 2020. She coordinates the North Louisiana Ready2Work partnership, a coalition of economic and workforce development agencies, educational institutions, local governments, non-profit organizations and employers in North Louisiana working to grow awareness and use of ACT WorkKeys as a measure of workforce skills. For this work, she was named 2019 Louisiana ACT Workforce Champion and is a member of the national ACT Work Ready Communities Council. White has served on the Workforce Development Board for the City of Shreveport for over a decade. She also oversees TECHBY20, NLEP’s technology association that was created to support development of a vibrant technology ecosystem in North Louisiana and serves as NLEP’s administrative executive.
