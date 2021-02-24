No late fines will be assessed for the days on which the Ouachita Parish Public Library was closed to the public, from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21.
The library will begin charging late fines again on Thursday, Feb. 25. You can return items in the book drops at any branch, regardless of where the patron checked out an itemt. Please return items before Thursday.
The catalog and library app are back up and running. The library experienced catalog outages last week. Patrons can renew and request items again on the catalog here.
Computers and WiFi are available for patrons to use at no cost. Computers are available for a half hour to keep everyone safe and to allow as many patrons as possible to use the internet. WiFi is available 24/7 and is accessible in most spaces in the library’s parking lots.
The library has printers, copiers, scan stations and fax machines for patrons to use. Black and white prints and copies are 10 cents per page; color is $1 per page. Documents can be scanned to a flash drive or emailed to patrons for 10 cents per page. If a patron doesn’t have a flash drive, they can buy one for $5. Faxing is available for $1 per page.
