The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Council are accepting nominations for the 29th Annual James M. Shipp, Jr. Memorial Young Business Leader Award.
Jim Shipp was the General Manager for IMC in Sterlington who was tragically killed during the plant explosion in 1991. Jim was a Monroe Chamber of Commerce Board member and a leader in our community. We honor his life of leadership through the recipients of this prestigious award. The award recognizes his vision for outstanding community leadership.
Qualifying Nomination Guidelines:
1. The award is presented annually to an individual who has displayed outstanding civic leadership ability, contributions to community progress, personal and business standing in Ouachita Parish.
2. Nominee must be a resident of Ouachita Parish.
3. Nominee must be 45 years of age or younger.
The Leadership Council Chairman chooses the selection committee. All nominations are confidential. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Oct. 16. Please mail or email your nominations to: James M. Shipp, Jr. Memorial Young Business Leader Award, Monroe Chamber of Commerce, 1811 Auburn, Suite 01, Monroe, LA 71201. The award will be presented during the 32nd Leadership Ouachita Graduation Banquet to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4. For more information or a nomination form, please call Daphne Garett at 807-4018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.