The Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals and BayouLife Magazine recently announced the nominations for the 2020 Top 20 Twenty Under 40 Awards.
The top 20 individuals will be selected in late August.
These individuals are advancing in their careers, active in the community and dedicated to making Northeast Louisiana a better place to live and work.
Those nominated are DJ Banks, Wells Fargo Advisors; Jerrica Bennett, Discover Monroe-West Monroe; Michael Carr, JPMorgan Chase; Senator Stewart Cathey, Louisiana State Senate; Taurian Collins, Stephens Media Group; Frank De La O, IBM; Sreerag Devadas, IBM; Sara Dickerson, Bureau of Family Health; and Quentin Durr, Origin Bank.
Also: Mary Earl, Randstad; Dorea Flintroy, Monroe Airport; Katherine Flowers, Lexington Elementary; DJ Fortenberry, LSBDC; Kirsten Gladen, Catholic Charities of North Louisiana; Carolyn Goodin, Carolyn’s Dance Land; Jessica Hale, Faulk & Foster; Chris Hall, Easter Seals Louisiana; Jennifer Harris, Madison James Foster Elementary; Justin Higdon, Origin Bank; Lane Hodnett, Self Employed; and Luke Hodnett, CenturyLink.
Also: Taylor Varner Hoffman, Cross Keys Bank; Kandice Hunter, St. Francis Medical Center; Jeff Jopling, Coast Professional; Latonya Kimble, JPMorgan Chase; Hannah Livingston, US Senator Kennedy’s Office; Brennan Manning, Manning Law Firm; Montrell Marshall, Carroll Jr. High School; Wesley Martin, Bank of Oak Ridge; Jamie Mayes, Jamie Mayes Educational Consulting; Ashley Mayo, Ochsner Hospital; India McCoy, CF Real Estate; Alex McMorris, Century Next Bank; Brittany McNamara, KTVE/KARD; Brady Middleton, Ascent Health; Joshua Mitchell, Louisiana Catalyst; and Jason Morgan, Life Choice of NCLA.
Also: LaTeria Moses, Enterprise Holdings; Clayton Norred, Norred Fire Systems; Lateef Odeyemi, Parkway Pharmacy; Kersten Puechner, Pecanland Mall; Becky Pullin, Drax; Dr. Daniel Raymond, NELA Dental; Crystal Rogers, Community Rehab Center; Jason Schevchuk, Audibel The Hearing Center; Mark Sisk, Re/Max Premier Realty; Angie Sturdivant, City of Monroe; DeRon Talley, LSBDC; Dr. Verlencia Jordan Tarvin, Walmart Pharmacy; Carlie Taylor; Behavioral Management & Addictive Disorders; Taylor White, Lee Jr. High School, Gail Wilson, IBM; Christine Winfield, Regal Events & Designs; and Chelsea Wyatt, Universal Rehab Center.
