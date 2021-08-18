Albert Christman, Chairman & CEO of Guaranty Bank & Trust, recently announced that that Chris Noren and Scotty Robinson have joined the bank as loan officers in the Ouachita Parish market.
Noren joined the bank as a loan officer in July. Prior to joining Guaranty, Noren was an insurance agent in Shreveport. In addition to his insurance background, he is an experienced real estate investor. Noren and his wife, Mackenzie, have two daughters and live in Monroe. They are expecting their third child soon.
Noren’s office is in the Guaranty branch at 1220 N 18th Street in mid-town Monroe.
Robinson joined the bank as a loan officer in January. Prior to joining Guaranty, Robinson was a full-time real estate investor. He is also an elected member of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. Robinson and his wife, Ashley, have three children and live in West Monroe.
Robinson’s office is in the Guaranty branch at 5115 Cypress Street in the Claiborne area of West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.