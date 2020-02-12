North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild (NLQG) plans to hold their 2020 Quilt Show on Feb. 21-22 at the Ruston Convention Center in Ruston.
Showtimes are Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to more than 200 quilts available for viewing, the show will have a “bed turning” of vintage quilts. It will also feature a vendors market, a children’s section of art and fabric items, door prizes, and demonstrations from quilters teaching a variety of quilting techniques and tips.
The raffle quilt this year coincides with LSU winning the National Football Championship Title. The quilt was designed and made by Susan Broadway, NLQG member. Tickets are $1 each and the drawing will be held on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Holder of the winning ticket does not need to be present to win.
Featured Quilter of the 2020 Show is Susan Wible, charter member of the Guild. Wible will have a number of beautiful quilts ranging from post cards, wall hangings to king size quilts. Wible has always been involved in Fiber Arts. She spent many years designing and creating costumes for several Theaters in West Virginia and Louisiana as Costumer Designer. She said one of her favorite quilts that will be on display is the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home Centennial Quilt. She designed the quilt blocks and pulled the fabrics and trims for each house on the Children’s Home Campus. Members of NLQG made the blocks, sewed the top together and hand quilted it.
North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild has been a long-standing community of quilters since it first began in 1980. The group has yearly projects that benefit local charities and ongoing activities for quilting enthusiasts. For years, the Guild has made several quilts for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In recent years, the Guild made quilts for Pilots for Patients. Additionally quilts have been donated to ARCO, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Red Cross, YWCA’s Battered Women’s Shelter and Seekers’ Springs just to name a few.
Ongoing activities for the Guild include Biennial Quilt Shows, Biennial National Teacher Workshops, bi-yearly Quilt Retreats at Seekers’ Springs, monthly newsletters, monthly chapter meetings, quarterly guild meetings, yearly Guild challenges and additional workshops and playdays throughout the year.
Those interested in joining NLQG can visit a meeting of one the four chapters held monthly:
Morning Stars — 1st Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at West Ouachita Senior Center in West Monroe
Sunshine — 1st Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at Council on Aging in Monroe
Moonlight — 1st Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Council on Aging in Monroe
Grateful Threads — 1st Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Council on Aging in Monroe
