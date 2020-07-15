The faculty of Northeast Baptist School proudly announces Kallan Grace Mulhearn, Kamrin Skye Gregor and MacAaron Allen Owen as their 2019-2020 school representatives for Mr. and Misses NBS.
Mulhearn is the daughter of Butch Mulhearn of West Monroe and Laine Mulhearn of Calhoun. Kallan has been a student at NBS since K4. She attends Cedar Crest Baptist Church.
Kallan has been an active member of the band, the volleyball team, and the basketball teams, as well as been a cheerleader. In volleyball this year she received Offensive Player of the Year. In Anatomy and Physiology, she received Hardest Worker Award.
She was a member of the Accelerated Reader 100 point club and this year received the John Phillip Sousa Award in Band and the Bright Future Award in Advanced Math. Mrs. Wright gave her the Most Outstanding Student Award.
She was one of our Valedictorians with a 4.0 grade average and 28 ACT score. She was a member of the Honor Society.org and the National Society of High School Scholars. She was recognized for her academics and her 28 ACT score by the Scholars Banquet Program of Ouachita Parish.
Her plans after graduation will be to pursue a degree from ULM on her $32,800 scholarship for Band and Academics in addition to her TOPS Scholarship majoring in Interventional Radiology.
Gregory is the daughter of Dale and April Gregory of West Monroe. She is an active member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church. Skye has been a student at NBS since K4. As the Most Valuable Player on the girls’ basketball team, she averaged over 20 points a game with a total of over 400 points that year. Her accomplishments also include over 13 rebounds averaged per game. She was actively involved in the Cheerleading Squad.
She was a member of the Accelerated Reader 100 point club and this year received the TOP student in Anatomy and Physiology. She was a Star Student in Advanced Math and received an Excellence in English Award. She was an NBS valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA.
She has been in band, choir, and art. Her drawing that was entered into the ACEL Fine Arts Festival earned her Best IN SHOW. After high school, she plans to attend Louisiana Tech on her $14,000 Academic Scholarship plus her TOPS Scholarship majoring in Speech Pathology.
MacAaron Allen Owen is the son of Joe and Shari Owen of Monroe. He attends Christ Church. Since 6th grade, MacAaron has been a student at NBS. He received The Historian Award, the Most Organized award in Advanced Math, a Science Achievement Award, and The Albert Einstein Award.
He has played the clarinet in the Band and sang in the choir. He is a regular on the Honor Roll and Principal’s list and has twice received awards for the Book Level Award which recognized students who read books at an improved higher level. After graduation he plans to begin at Delta Community College, majoring in Computer Programming.
All juniors and seniors who have attended NBS for at least two years with a minimum of 3.0 GPA are graded by the faculty in the areas of academic rigor, Christian character, leadership, behavior, and attitude.
Typically, the male and female with the highest score receives the honor of being Mr. and Miss NBS, but this year was different. There were two female students who scores identically. Because of the adjustments made to our school attendance, the students did not get a chance to break the tie and so it was decided that both females would be recognized as our Misses NBS.
These were announced at the NBS graduation ceremony on May 16. The other nominees this year included Madison Barber, Kady Brown, Abby Futch, Stephen Rainey, and Hartley Waldrop.
