Ouachita Council on Aging’s 51st Annual “Christmas Bazaar and Art Sale” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 2407 Ferrand St., Monroe.
There will be more than 50 tables of handmade crafts and gift items for sale, ranging from baby booties, to bird feeders, to Christmas decorations, and everything in between.
Numerous pieces of original art work will also be featured for sale. The Ouachita Council on Aging Staff invites you to come by for lunch and indulge in some of their famous Gumbo, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, Broccoli and Cheese Soup, Pimento Cheese Sandwiches, and Delicious Homemade Goodies available in the Sweet Shop.
Raffle Tickets ($1 each) are on sale for a Queen size Christmas quilt on display in the lobby of Carolyn Rose Strauss Senior Center, with the drawing to be held on Bazaar Day at 1 p.m. There’s free parking and no admission charge.
