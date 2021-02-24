The dates for next year’s Louisiana Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Monroe, have been set for Feb. 25-27, 2022 at the Monroe Civic Center.
The Expo was originally scheduled for February of this year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Louisiana, was temporarily postponed and ultimately rescheduled for 2022.
“We were really looking forward to having this brand new Expo this year, but now begin to focus on the 2022 edition to make it bigger and better,” said Chris O’Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director, Bonnier Events.
“The Outdoors community is very strong in Louisiana, with great fishing as well as an abundance of water fowl and whitetail deer. We can’t wait for 2022 to roll around and host the inaugural Louisiana Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Monroe.”
Open Season Sportsman’s Expo events present new products and learning experiences for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. The Expo Series features everything from bow trials to archery trick shooting, educational seminars and more.
