Ouachita Parish School Board members Tommy Comeaux, Shere May, Scotty Waggoner, Jerry Hicks, Harold McCoy, Greg Manley, and Dabo Graves recently completed continuing education training for 2020.
Hicks is the School Board president, and Manley serves as the board’s vice president.
The School Board members complied with the Continuing Education Training requirements for 2020 according to state law enacted by our legislators and made effective Jan. 1, 2011, with the majority earning well above the required credit hours for a combined total of 78.0 Continuing Learning Units.
Each member of a city, parish, and other local public school board is required to receive a minimum of 6.0 credit hours of training and instruction annually that includes the one-hour Louisiana Board of Ethics training course for 2020.
The training consists of instruction in the school laws governing the powers, duties and responsibilities of city, parish, and other local public school boards. Such training and instruction shall include education policy issues consisting of, but not limited to, the minimum foundation program (MFP) and formula, leadership development, dropout prevention, career and technical education, redesigning high schools, and many other aspects of child academic enrichment.
