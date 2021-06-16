The annual Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Bass Tournament on the Ouachita is set for June 19, 2021.
Official OPSO Tournament T-shirts are available. The shirts are cotton blend t-shirts and are $15 each. You can order the shirt when you complete the registration form and pick them up at the tournament weigh-in site.
Raffle tickets for prizes are also available. The tickets are $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00. Prizes include a Glock G45 .9mm caliber pistol, a 32 quart ice chest, a Streamlight rechargeable flashlight and many other great prizes.
Tickets may be purchased at the OPSO Administration Office, the Investigative Division and the Patrol Division in the Courthouse Annex building. Tickets may also be purchased at the North Delta Training Academy located at the Rifle Range or the Sheriff’s Tax Office in the main Courthouse building.
The drawing will be held the day of the Tournament.
All proceeds go to Horse Assisted Therapy Services (H.A.T.S.) and the OPSO Deputies Benevolent Fund.
