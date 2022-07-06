cotton land cluster $5,000

REPRESENTATIVES OF the 2022 Cottonland Cluster of Dog Show presented Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office with a $5,000 check to help with operational costs of the OPSO K-9 Division. Each year, the group donates a portion of the proceeds received from the annual Cottonland Cluster of Dog Show event. Left to right, Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw, Cottonland Treasurer Ruth Booker, Russell, Deputy K-9 Handler Don Ginn, Chico the dog and Cottonland President Deborah Howard. (Courtesy photo)

