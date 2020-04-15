Editor’s Note: In honor of Earth Day, which is April 22, The Ouachita Citizen is featuring the cleanup work of local and statewide organizations to keep Ouachita Parish clean. While events and efforts are currently on hold due to coronavirus restrictions, these organizations work tirelessly throughout the year. The following information was provided by Ouachita Green.
Litter Abatement
(cleanups) 8 to date:
• January 18, 2020 — HOA of West Lakes: Haley Martin Kiroli Park Manager. Volunteers picked up 175 lbs of litter on Kendallwood Rd.
• January 25, 2020 — “Team up 2 Clean up” at Restoration Park and the surrounding streets. More than 120 volunteers (West Monroe High School’s National Honor Society, George Welsh Elementary 4/H, First West Youth “SPIN” volunteers, and various others from the community and local businesses). H2Go also participated by lending us kayaks for the clean-up.
The volunteers picked up 2,070 lbs of litter which included old tires, plastic bottles, cardboard, styrofoam, old mattresses, barrels, and old traffic signs. They also landscaped and refreshed Restoration Park by working in the flowerbeds, trimming bushes and trees, blowing the trails, raking leaves, painting exercise equipment along the trail and overall sprucing up the park.
• February 1, 2020 — Clean up in Calhoun with Jack Clampit, KWMB Pres. Aundi Brown and Josh Bamburg. Volunteers picked up two miles in problem areas in Calhoun Hwy 837 close to Union parish; 800 lbs of litter
• February 4, 2020 — Old Sterlington Rd. picked up 1.5 miles and 300lbs, with four volunteers.
• February 9, 2020 — Krewe of Klean-Joint effort with the City of WM, Monroe and KWMB to pick up after both parades: Krewe of Riverire and Krewe of Janus along with the assistance of the WM and Monroe Public Works and Beautification teams.
• February 15, 2020 — Eagle Scout Project by Landon Graff to along with LA Tech Dr. Adams helped to identify 60 different trees in Restoration park and label with new signage.
• February 29, 2020 — Teamup 2 Cleanup event picked up 300 lbs and had five volunteers in the Drew Community covering six miles of roadway.
• March 7, 2020-Teamup2 Cleanup Sterlington, LA Picked up 1,000 lbs of litter and had 35 volunteers who participated and covered 3.5 miles of roadway.
Beautification
Projects, 2020
• Monroe Welcome sign
• Hwy 165 and Hwy 15 Intersection: Planted 2 Pond Cypress trees Friday for Arbor Day. Will be planting additional 40 trees in each quadriant
• Monroe ULM Highway 165
• Entrance of ULM-Finished.
• Shrub planting and Flowers and mulching
• West Monroe Welcome Sign: Plans are being made to landscape the WM Welcome sign with hardscapes rock and then plantings to soften the sign.
• Restoration Park: Parking lot area to sod and take out Mulley Grass
Recycling:
• WM Recycling Center
• ULM Recycling launched last Fall
• Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, and High Schools, Private schools are recycling 4-H programs. Ex: Shady Grove, Lexington, Ouachita Christian, Swartz Middle, West Ridge Middle, West Monroe High, Highland, Our Lady of Fatima School, Neville, West Ouachita High School, St. Frederick.
Environmental Education:
In schools once per week taking about recycling, litter and how to become environmentally sustainable.
Rescheduled events
at this time:
Household Hazardous Waste and America Recycles Day to be combined on November 14th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center.
