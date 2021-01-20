Origin Bank recently donated $200 in honor of late educator and community activist Cleora Dunn.
The donation was received by Stacie Sylvestri, principal of Barkdull Faulk Elementary, along with Dunn’s children Joshua Ross, Caleb Ross, and Zakaevia Ross on Jan. 7. The donation was presented to representatives of Barkdull Faulk and the family of Cleoria Dunn. “It’s a real honor to do this in memory of Cleoria. She had such a positive impact on so many people. She really loved her students and had a real passion for what she did. She will be dearly missed,” said Billy Haddad, SVP of Origin Bank.
Dunn died in August 2020 but her passion for education, enthusiasm for her community, and legacy of community service will never be forgotten. She wrote and recorded the inspirational song “My Mind is a Pearl” to encourage learners everywhere. She also coordinated “Happy Week,” which is a week dedicated to serving and donating food and clothing to the homeless.
The career educator taught in Monroe City Schools and throughout Northeast Louisiana during her tenured career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.