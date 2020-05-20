Origin Bank recently became the proud sponsor of the Origin Bank Family Garden at the Children’s Coalition.
The garden, opened in 2018, is located in Downtown Monroe at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana headquarters at 117 Hall Street.
“One of Origin Bank’s core values is corporate and individual commitment to our communities,” said Billy Haddad, Ouachita Parish Market Leader of Origin Bank. “The Children’s Coalition is an organization that is doing so much for so many within our community and we are proud to partner with them to continue to make an impact in the lives of the people of Ouachita Parish.”
This space is a 32 raised-bed family garden and outdoor learning center to promote healthy eating, positive family interactions and garden-based learning and play. The garden and outdoor learning center support Children’s Coalition programs and the community by growing fresh food for Early Head Start centers, training early childhood educators in garden-based learning and providing a space for families to grow, play and learn together.
“We are excited to have Origin Bank join us as a title sponsor of our family garden,” said Leann Bond, Executive Director of the Children’s Coalition. “With their support along with support from others in our community, we are able to continue providing this fun hands-on program promoting healthy activities and nutritious eating habits for families.”
Traditionally the gates to the garden would open to the public and volunteers every third Saturday of the month for Super Saturday. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Children’s Coalition decided to proceed with a drive-through version on Saturday, May 16. Parents and families were able to drive up to receive a gardening pack which included everything needed to begin an at-home garden with their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.