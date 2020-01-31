Ouachita Retired Teachers Association (ORTA) announces their speaker for Feb. 3, 2020, will be Rodney Watson, Executive Director, Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA).
Retirees are confronted with life challenges like no other segment of the population and Ouachita Retired Teachers specializes providing information and guidance targeted especially for them. Watson will be explaining how the new bills in the legislature will affect educators directly so they can make informed decisions. His remarks include issues that touches proposed policy changes in finances, health, and insurance
Newly elected local president, Janet Dollar reminds retired teachers and those about to retire, that learning, and knowing of these proposed changes is vital. She stressed that all retired educators, city, parish, and universities, be “in-the-know.” She added, “With all the political fighting going on, retired teachers are still polite, informed, and have good common sense. That’s the “2020 Vision.”
The meeting will be at Carolyn Ross Strauss Council on Aging, 2407 Ferrand Street. Monroe, Monday, February 3rd, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served and guests are invited. There is no cost to attend (even for non-members). Membership, however, is a nominal ten dollars per year.
For more information contact, ORTA President, Janet Dollar, 318-537-0524 or Beth Wofford, 318-805-3658.
