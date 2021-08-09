The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce was proud to welcome the 2021 Ouachita River Valley Association conference to West Monroe from Aug. 12-13.
The Ouachita River Valley Association is a non-profit organization that has been in existence for more than 127 years.
It represents the private sector of the economy and derives its revenues from membership dues and fundraising activities, such as their annual conference.
For many years, business partners and stakeholders within the Ouachita River Basin have financially supported the mission and objectives of the Association and helped to ensure its success and foster economic viability of the Ouachita River.
“ORVA, a non-profit organization, supports the economic development of the scenic Ouachita River by building a coalition of public and private entities along the Ouachita Basin.” Said David Weeks, Executive Director for ORVA “We invite you to attend our 55th Annual Conference at the West Monroe Convention Center and be part of the future along for the Ouachita.”
This year’s conference will address the programs and initiatives and pertinent issues, to include the economic impacts, of the Ouachita-Black Rivers Navigation Project with special guest speakers including Dr. Mike Strain (Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry), Col Robert Hilliard (Commander and District Engineer, Vicksburg District, USACE), Dr. Norma Jean Mattei (Commissioner, Mississippi River Commission), and Mr. Jame Bodron (Dir, Regional Bus. Directorate, MS Valley Div, USACE).
Full conference details can be found at westmonroechamber.org/orva or by calling the WMWO Chamber at (318) 325-1961.
