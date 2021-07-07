Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell and Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw recently recognized Julia Johnson, a local 4-H Club member who is also a member of the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Team and is on the State of Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Team.
Last week, the Louisiana team competed in the Small-Bore Rifle Competition at the 2021 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Johnson and her teammates won 1st place CMP, 1st place Silhouette and 5th NRA, making them the overall Championship Small-Bore Team in the U.S. for the second year in a row.
Johnson also placed 2nd individually in the CMP match.
Thirty-two states competed in the 4-H competition, represented by 600+ competitors.
Johnson practices her skills at the OPSO Public Rifle Range, shooting in both CMP and Vintage Rifle matches. When she is not competing, she volunteers her time assisting range officers with the matches.
“Congratulations to the Louisiana 4-H team for your accomplishments for the past two years,” said Glenn Springfield, the sheriff’s spokesperson. “We are especially proud of Julia and her success, wishing her the very best in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.