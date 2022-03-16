Ouachita 4H and FFA Members participated in a variety of categories at the NELA District and LSU State Livestock Shows.

• Ethan Bratton, 4-H/FFA, West Ouachita High School, Swine Category

• Spencer Borowski, FFA, Ouachita Parish High School, Broilers

• Natalie Clampit, FFA, West Ouachita High School, Rabbit

• Kimberly Conder, FFA, West Ouachita High School, Rabbit

• MaKade Cox,4-H,Calhoun Middle, Swine

• Mason Cox, 4-H, Central Elementary, Swine

• Kody Dennis, 4-H/FFA, Ouachita Parish High School, Broilers

• Lexi Harper, 4-H, East Ouachita Middle School, Goat, Exhibition Poultry, Rabbit

• Autumn Jordan, 4-H, Calhoun Middle School, Exhibition Poultry

• Abbie Kent, 4-H, Homeschool, Rabbit

• Hayden Kent, 4-H, Homeschool, Rabbit

• Dominique Lyles, FFA, West Ouachita High School, Rabbit

• Ashley McBride, 4-H, Central Elementary, Swine, Exhibition Poultry

• Daniel McBride, 4-H, Calhoun Middle, Swine

• Karissa Morse, FFA, West Ouachita High School, Rabbit

• Kaylee Nelson, FFA, West Ouachita High School, Swine

• Caroline Pankey, 4-H, Ouachita Christian School, Exhibition Poultry

• Alecksis Roberts, 4-H/FFA, Rabbit

• Charlie Smith, FFA, Ouachita High School, Broilers

• Regan Smith, FFA, West Ouachita High School, Swine

• Rhett Summitt, 4-H, Calhoun Middle, Exhibition Poultry

• Lexus Thibodeaux, FFA, West Ouachita High School, Rabbit

• Alexis Walker, 4-H/FFA, West Ouachita High School, Swine

• Garrett Walker, 4-H/FFA, West Ouachita High School, Swine

