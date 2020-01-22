Officials with the city of Monroe and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce traveled to Washington D.C. earlier this week to meet with members of the Louisiana Congressional delegation and other federal government representatives.
The trip is one the Monroe Chamber makes every year to discuss long term community projects with elected officials and members of their Washington based staff.
The trip coincides with the annual Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana.
The delegation includes Juanita Woods, Chairman of the Monroe City Council, Gretchen Ezernack, Vice-Chairman of the Monroe City Council, Terri Hicks, VP Procedural Services for St. Francis Medical Center and Specialty Management Services of Ouachita and Chairman for the Monroe Chamber, Tim Green with Allen, Green and Williamson, Sue Nicholson, President and CEO for the Monroe Chamber, and Kathy Gardner, Executive Vice President for the Monroe Chamber.
Others who will be in Washington and will join the group, time permitting are Melissa Mann, Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy with CenturyLink and state Rep. Michael Echols. The group will meet with the congressional delegates and their staffs on throughout the week.
In addition, the assembly from Monroe will also meet with Rodney Alexander a member of the Picard Group, who serves as the City and Chamber’s Washington D.C. lobbying firm. In addition, the group will meet with officials at the US Chamber of Commerce for an update on several national issues.
“This visit is important to keep the entire Louisiana Congressional delegation updated and informed about projects in Ouachita Parish,” said Hicks. “We have to work in concert with the elected officials and their staffs in order to see progress. The discussions we have with the Congressional delegation will be about finding long term solutions for the development of our community.”
The group will return to Monroe on Friday following an Economic Development lunch, which is hosted by the Louisiana Metro Chambers of Commerce and Louisiana Economic Development.
