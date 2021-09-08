The Ouachita Parish High School Class of 1981 will have its’ 40th Class Reunion, Oct. 8-10, 2021.
On Friday, Oct. 8, there will be a Meet + Greet, a casual, informal night of saying hello to old friends before the weekend kicks off.
On Saturday morning beginning at 10, it’s Family Fun Day at Forsythe Park. Children and grandchildren are welcome to come along for a day of food and fun. Be sure to bring your own chairs, or grab a game of golf at the Johnny Myers Golf Course.
Later Saturday at 7 p.m., it’s the main event — Louisiana Saturday Night on the Vantage Health Plan State Building’s Rooftop Garden (122 St. John St.) featuring a spectacular view of the Ouachita River from high atop downtown Monroe. All the stops have been removed for the main event with food, dancing, cocktails, and celebration. Parking is available at the Vantage Parking Garage.
Then, Sunday morning beginning at 10, a very special memorial tribute to the departed friends and classmates of the Ouachita Parish High School Class of 1981, followed by a farewell brunch. Just BYOB and your own chairs.
For more information, please call James Glass (817) 266-4164 or register by visiting: www.OPHS1981.net
