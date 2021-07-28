The Ouachita Parish LSU Alumni Chapter has established a $60,000 endowed scholarship to honor Irving “Kent” Anderson.
The scholarship will benefit undergraduate LSU students from Northeast Louisiana, with a focus on students from Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Union, Tensas and West Carroll parishes.
Anderson is a 1949 graduate of the E. J. Ourso College of Business and committed himself to alumni service. He is a former member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, past director of the LSU Foundation and member of the LSU Alumni Association.
Anderson built his career in Ouachita Parish, and he and his late wife, Yvonne, served Northeast Louisiana for 65 years.
“Kent Anderson selflessly served the people of our community, especially students. Throughout his lifetime of work, service and leadership, he continually invested in the people of Northeast Louisiana and throughout the state. Our chapter benefited from his leadership, and we hope this endowed scholarship honors his legacy for many generations,” said Christian Creed, president of the Ouachita Parish LSU Alumni Chapter.
Scholarships like the Irving “Kent” Anderson Scholarship provide support to recruit and retain students who aspire to attend LSU.
As an endowed gift, this scholarship will provide intergenerational support, making funds available to be awarded by LSU year after year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.