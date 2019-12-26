Mattie Smith, an art teacher at Shady Grove Elementary School in Monroe, recently won $250 for school supplies.
Smith was a participant in the credit union’s Classroom Bulletin Board Contest.
Pelican encouraged teachers to submit a photo of their bulletin board or classroom door for a chance to win cash for school supplies for their classroom! Winners were determined by how many reactions, or votes, each submission received on Pelican’s official Facebook page.
A total of 11 teachers across the state received cash prizes, displaying the credit union’s dedication to education and appreciation for the teachers in the communities it serves.
