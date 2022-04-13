The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe plans to host an Outside Voices Poetry workshop on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
The workshop is designed to help youth tell stories through poetry, practice public performance and gain feedback on their writing.
Workshop host and local poet, Roxanne Santos, will guide writers through stress releasing writing activities and help writers discover your outside voice.
This program is open to all teens age 15-19. Marginalized or minority teens would benefit most from this type of programming.
This workshop is free, but writers do need to register at bmuseum.org to attend. Only 20 spots available.
With the sudden increase of mental health concerns such as suicide, depression, and a general feeling of isolation in our region, our program seeks to create programs that promote creativity, self-care, inclusion, and connection.
Our youth have been particularly susceptible to this trauma during COVID, and are in desperate need of positive outlets to express themselves.
They need us more than ever to rediscover their voices and know they are not alone. Reading and writing poetry has been found to improve one’s mood while reducing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and trauma.
Using performance poetry reinforces positive self-expression, promotes healthy connections, and increases effective communications as we share our stories and respond to feedback from other writers.
Outside Voices is a series of Workshops, Open-Mics, and special performances for anyone interested in opportunities for self-expression through performance poetry and storytelling. Our purpose is to ensure a safe inclusive space for literary artists that promotes a platform for healing and growth.
Roxanne Santos is an educator and performance poet in Monroe.
She is an Arts Council Educator of the Year Nominee and a member of Black Creatives Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.