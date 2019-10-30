The most welcome fall weather offered the perfect backdrop for P.E.O. Chapter AE’s annual fall luncheon for members and guests. Inspired by the weather’s beauty, the hostesses — Loura Barr, Lauretta Tucker, and Stephanie Schaeffer — decorated with mums, fall leaves and acorns, and a wonderful selection of seasonal gourds.
The location, the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, was ideal.
Members of the chapter arrived with various offerings to contribute. By the time they had all arrived, the buffet table was overflowing with salads of every kind — shrimp, chicken, Mexican taco, and green pea salads were as delicious to taste as they were to see! A variety of congealed salads stood alongside to tempt. A separate table held lemon loves, a wonderful spice cake, and brownies.
Melanie McStravick, AE president, welcomed everyone after which Lauretta Tucker offered the blessing. The ladies then helped themselves, enjoying not only the food but also the friendships old and new. When lunch was finished, member Georgiann Potts gave a short program. Following the program, a highlight for the day was an auction of four original oil paintings done by AE Candy Goldman.
Special guests at the luncheon were Cherie McDonald and Cathy Brown. Also recognized — and treated with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday to You!” — was AE member Stella McStravick whose 101st birthday was going to be the following day.
Enjoying the time together were Tieise Ardito, Yvonne Armstrong, Loura Barr, Ellen Breed, Merle Brennen, Amy Dewees, Carolyn Gates, Candy Goldman, Rosemary Harrison, Terri Hayward, Annetta Hill, Dianne Lawrence, Melanie McStravick, Stella McStravick, Carolyn Myrick, Georgiann Potts, Irene Richardson, Anne Sanders, Stephanie Schaeffer, Tency Tarver, Linda Taylor, Lauretta Tucker, Andi Gay, and Mary Frances Young.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), one of the pioneer societies for women, was founded on January 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Today, P.E.O. has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is passionate about its mission: promoting educational opportunities for women. Our sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with six philanthropies that include ownership of a four-year women’s college, Cottey College; and five programs that provide higher educational assistance: P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund, P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Scholar Awards, and P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.
