P.E.O. Chapter AE hears international convention report

By Georgiann Potts
Special to The Citizen
The lovely study at St. Paul’s United Methodist church provided the perfect setting for P.E.O. Chapter AE’s October meeting. Hostesses Ellen Breed and Candy Goldman invited everyone to come in and share a light brunch before the morning’s program. Their brunch table was centered with brightly colored seasonal mums and featured such items as mini-muffins, Danish, fresh fruit, toasted pecans, and trail mix.
Past P.E.O. Louisiana State president, Loura Barr, presented an informative and educational talk on the recent international convention held in Des Moines, Iowa, that she attended. She said that approximately 6000 P.E.O.’s attended this meeting celebrating 150 years of the sisterhood. Forty-nine chapters were represented, and the overall theme was “Welcome Home”. Following her presentation, Barr gave out door prizes – all from the convention.
Newest AE member Mary Francis Young enjoyed joining with her AE sisters for the morning. Celebrating with her were Lauretta Tucker, Loura Barr, Annetta Hill, Anne Sanders, Merle Brennan, Georgiann Potts, Carolyn Myrick, Tieise Ardito, Tency Tarver, Rosemary Harrison, Michele Brown, Felicia Kostelka, Candy Goldman, Carolyn Gates, Cynthia Travis, Linda Taylor, Ann Hargon, Ellen Breed, Wendy Gentry, Stephanie Schaeffer, Genevieve McDuff, Nannette Flowers, Rosemary Harrison, and Ann McClendon.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), one of the pioneer societies for women, was founded on January 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Today, P.E.O. has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is passionate about its mission: promoting educational opportunities for women.
Our sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with six philanthropies that include ownership of a four-year women’s college, Cottey College; and five programs that provide higher educational assistance: P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund, P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Scholar Awards, and P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.
