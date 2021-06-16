Members of P.E.O. Chapter AE gathered recently at the gazebo at La Louisianne for a special celebration and to hear a report on the recent P.E.O. state convention conducted through ZOOM! President Anne Sanders conducted a brief informational meeting before the ladies enjoyed light refreshments while catching up on each other’s news.
AE member Genevieve McDuff was honored for her 60 years as a member of P.E.O. at that convention for this milestone. A lovely certificate was presented to McDuff by President Sanders in recognition of her achievement. McDuff pointed out that she was expecting her third child when she became a member of P.E.O. but that by joining a night chapter, she was able to be active. She has remained active throughout her six decades of membership, and her AE sisters cherish her enthusiasm and kind spirit.
Following the recognition of McDuff, President Sanders gave a brief summary of the recent state convention including showing a recognition certificate for AE noting the chapter’s scholarship donations. A special highlight of the convention for AE was that a former member of this chapter was installed as State President. Amelia Grace Jordan is fondly remembered here in Monroe, and AEs are extremely proud of her as she assumes this critical office for Louisiana P.E.O.s.
Enjoying the gathering were members Tiese Ardito, Loura Barr, Ellen Breed, Amy Dewees, Andi Gay, Candy Goldman, Yvette Greer, Joy Loomis, Genevieve McDuff, Melanie McStravick, Stella McStravick, Carolyn Myrick, Anne Sanders, Stephanie Schaeffer, Tency Tarver, Linda Taylor, Cynthia Travis, and Lauretta Tucker.
