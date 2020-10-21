Members of P.E.O. Chapter AE gathered at the gazebo in La Louisianne subdivision recently to share a little time together, masks and all!
Enjoying the perfect October weather were Loura Barr, Ellen Breed, Mele Brennen, Margaret Brock, Carolyn Gates, Andi Gay, Wendy Gentry, Yvette Geer, Frances Jakes, Felicia Kostelka, Joy Loomis, Irene Richardson, Anne Sanders, Stephanie Schaeffer, Tency Tarver, Linda Taylor, and Lauretta Tucker.
Serving as hostesses for the casual gathering were Margaret Brock, Frances Jakes, and Joy Loomis —ladies well known for their Southern hospitality. Their chilled bottles of water were gratefully received!
AE president Anne Sanders conducted a brief business meeting. Pressing agenda items were handled and then plans were made for a very special birthday celebration parade soon to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.