It was a slightly overcast morning, but the smiles on P.E.O. Chapter AE members’ faces more than brightened the day! With the pandemic continuing to pose significant restrictions on groups as large as Chapter AE, President Anne Sanders and the chapter’s Yearbook Committee decided to shake things up a bit. They invited members to a “drive-by” morning “meeting” at the gazebo at La Louisianne subdivision in Monroe.
During the appointed hour, 29 members — several with husbands riding shotgun— came by to enjoy the fun (and safe) time together. At one point, even the local postman dropped by to say “Hello”! Each car was greeted with masked smiles, a cold bottle of water, a cheerful yellow napkin, a custom fan designed for the occasion, and the chapter’s new yearbook for 2020-2021.
Amy Dewees, Loura Barr, Stephanie Schaeffer, Andi Gay, Felicia Kostelka, Rosemary Harrison, and Lauretta Tucker joined Sanders in making every member who drove by feel welcome and missed! Absent from the committee for this morning “sort of” get-together was Melanie McStravick, editor of the yearbook.
The theme for Chapter AE this year is “Iconic Women of the Twin Cities” selected by AE Yearbook chairman Amy Dewees. Dewees has planned a series of programs featuring such women for the 2020-2021 club year. Everyone is hoping that the pandemic restrictions will be lifted soon so that meetings with programs can be held once again.
