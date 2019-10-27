The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita plans to hold its 64th Annual Pancake Day at the First United Methodist Church on Loop Road on Tuesday, Nov.5, with serving times from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and may be purchased from any Kiwanian or purchased at the door. Contact the Kiwanis Club at (318) 614-8967 or monroelakiwanis.org.
One hundred percent of net revenues from Pancake Day go to scholarships and nonprofit groups, schools and faith-based entities serving people, primarily children and youth, in our community.
Kiwanis volunteerism provides monetary support and volunteer hours through projects at Med Camps, the Boys and Girls Club, ARCO Early Intervention, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Mercy Ministries, Salvation Army, and other projects.
