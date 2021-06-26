The Twin City Concert Band will present, “America the Beautiful: A Patriotic Concert” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at ULM’s Brown Auditorium.
Under the direction of Robert Freeman and Steven Pederson, the band will perform works ranging from patriotic to Broadway medleys and a salute to our Armed Forces.
