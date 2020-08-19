The Louisiana Pharmacists Association recently presented scholarships to Chloe Sealy and Kimberly Tran of University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy.
Award recipients were selected based on academic performance, need, and leadership as demonstrated through involvement in LPA, the college of pharmacy and community activities.
The Louisiana Pharmacists Association held its 138th Annual Convention virtually, on July 25 where the association recognized several pharmacists for their dedication and leadership.
The Louisiana Pharmacists Association, established in 1882, strives to promote the interests of all pharmacists of the State of Louisiana.
