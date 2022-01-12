Ruston’s Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines spent more than a year of singing online and, thankfully, went back to in-person rehearsals this past summer – and now in January 2022, they’re inviting area women to “Let’s Sing!” guest nights.
“COVID-19 couldn’t keep us down,” President Lynette Murphy, of Choudrant, said. “We met via Zoom from March 2020 to June 2021, and we even learned new songs and had guests visit us online. Then, the first night we rehearsed ‘live,’ a guest drove in from Farmerville – and in the fall she became our newest member.”
The chorus is now issuing a formal invitation for area women to visit with the four-part a cappella group that’s part of one of the world’s largest singing organizations for women. Rehearsals are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Presbyterian Church of Ruston, 212 N. Bonner. Guest nights are scheduled for Jan. 13 and 20.
Director Candice Bassett, of Grayson, said, “What better time than the New Year to begin something that can be so rewarding? It’s a great time to get out and start doing things that make you happy and bring you joy. Singing offers so many rewards — from health benefits to increasing your social interaction — and so much more. So that’s why we’re saying, ‘Let’s Sing!’”
Ages 13 and up are welcome along with all voice parts – high, low or anywhere in between. Sweet Adelines International says that any woman of average singing ability, with or without vocal training, can find a part that fits her voice range with the help of chorus directors and leaders. The ability to read music is not required.
Attendees will get to sing with the chorus and learn multiple new songs right along with them, such as “The Loco-Motion” and “L-O-V-E.”
During rehearsal, chorus members observe safety protocols such as singers being spaced out; masks are optional.
“Visitors will find Piney Hills Harmony a warm and welcoming place,” Murphy said. “Singing and music education are only part of the benefits that Sweet Adelines members enjoy. They also experience sincere friendships, increased self-confidence, renewed energy, and the steadfast inspiration from others that’s priceless.”
For more information contact Sallie Rose Hollis, vice president and membership chair, at sallierose@mail.com. You can also visit www.pineyhillsharmony.org and Piney Hills Harmony Chorus / Sweet Adelines International on Facebook.
