Planning has begun the Monroe Garden Club’s Historic Corridor Project for club year 2020-2021.
Through creative planning brought about by pandemic restrictions, club leaders are creating a new, long-range project that can be sustained by limited volunteers working under safe conditions.
The result is the Historic Corridor Project which represents both a rethinking and revising of existing projects and developing complimentary new projects to enhance the corridor as a whole.
The designated historic corridor extends along the Ouachita River on the east side from MGC’s oleander plantings (originally planted by the Monroe Garden Club in the 1940’s) on Riverside Drive and through to the Masur Museum on South Grand. Included in this project will be Bry Park, the Dorothy Breard Memorial Garden, the Anna Gray Noe Project, and the Masur Museum.
Joining MGC president Johnette Mintz for the inaugural planning session of the “New Project Committee” were Debora Colvin, Brenda Adams, LaVerne Bodron, Alise Oliver, Vicki Robinson, Debbie Ryan, Darline Smith, Linda Taylor, Anne Lockhart, Cindy Price, Kara Platt, Wendy Napoli, and Dianne Cage. The group gathered at the Cooley House on South Grand to consider the opportunities that the Historic Corridor presents.
They established fall work dates and specifics for what should be done at each location.
The Monroe Garden Club is a local 501-c(3) of inter-generational women who seek to improve the quality of life in Monroe and Northeast Louisiana by providing community-based services that fall within its mission of Beautification, Gardening, and Conservation.
This organization is 347 members strong, providing volunteers and funding projects that benefit all citizens from young children to the elderly.
MGC has a community focus and works to promote Beautification and Conservation through its 11 projects which are scattered throughout all areas of Greater Monroe.
Monroe Garden Club was formed in 1934 and proudly serves our community. The Club looks forward to continuing being a shareholder in the beautification efforts of our community.
