Dianne is dancing on the Danube River and will be back next time to report all good things in Europe. I am delighted to share the latest.
Speaking of the river, George and I joined friends for a party at Riverview Farms in honor of Governor John Bel Edwards. Top leaders from 12 parishes were in attendance. Entering I saw Randy Ewing. I have warm memories of the friendship my Grandparents had with the Ewings over the years. It was serendipitous for him to meet our son “George Snellings V”, Quinn. He said that he has now met all the Georges, starting with Dr. Snellings.
The evening was beautiful. ASHLEY and NED WHITE were great hosts. Gorgeous flowers, amazing food and good company were the setting for the event. Among the attendees were STATE REP. BUBBA CHENEY, MAYOR REGGIE SKAINS, STACY HOLLIS MCFARLIN, RUSSELL WOODARD, CONGRESSMAN JERRY HUCKABY & MARIA HUCKABY, JENNIFER JOHNSON-WALKER, BRIAN WOODARD, SENATOR-ELECT KATRINA JACKSON, REGINA & DOUG WOOD, ALAN BROCKMAN, TROY & JENNIFER LIZENBY, CATHERINE & CHRISTIAN CREED, MYRT & ANGELA HALES, JOSH STRICKLAND, ROBBIE MCBROOM, JAYNE & BOBBY GREEN, STATE SEN. FRANCIS THOMPSON, DISTRICT ATTORNEY STEVE TEW, DR. LESTER WAYNE JOHNSON, JOHNNY DOLLAR, RANDY & CHERRY MORRIS and several more.
Grace Episcopal School held the Second Annual Donut 5-K Race. The event was held on Saturday, Nov. 9. The course followed the river near the Forsythe boat dock. The morning was crisp with fog lifting at race time. The beautiful trees were lined across the river bank reflecting the fall hues and beautiful native birds flying. An Egret sat perched as the runners approached the first turn. Fun to see them all fly. The race director was KAYLA RYAN. SARA BUTLER, DR. BETH RICKS, RACHEL LOFTIN, MELISSA ZIMMERMAN, MRUDULA TATUSKAR, CHRIS EDWARDS, JANELLE SNELLINGS and AMIE HINKLE served on the committee. The winner was JOE KING MONTGOMERY. Other runners included JOHN MARK & SHERRY WILHITE, ANNA COLLIS, STATE REP. JAY & EMILY MORRIS, THAD & KAYLA RYAN, JULIE & TOMMY LEWIS, KARA WATSON, ALEC MCINNIS, GEORGE SNELLINGS, LINDA MULLER and many more! Also a thank you to BESTZ DONUTS, MCDUFFIE RACING, and LAMBDA SIGMA CHI SORORITY for serving.
“Coachella” party was held for Kaleigh Cain and Claire Kennedy. The festival for the birthday celebration was colorful and magical. JACQUELYN and KARMEN, the girls’ moms, had a vision for a “Festival Party.” HEATHER LAND, the party planner (Instagram @Heathersuez) made it all come to life. The entrance of the driveway was adorned with a balloon-filled arch with feathers, dreamscapes, and paper flowers — very funky. Walking through the entrance was a bungee jump, trampoline, and rock wall. Also, a Street Taco truck, cotton candy, funnel cakes and cookie petit fours by Rob’s Cake’s. The tented backyard was the perfect place for dining. The tent was decorated Bohemian style with chandeliers of ribbon and macrame. A table low to the ground with pouf and floor pillow seating. The scenery made for a fun gathering of friends. To end the evening, guests moved on to the bonfire where they enjoyed S’mores and live music.
Go Tigers!! George smoked Salmon for the big game. It was fabulous!
Recipe:
1 cup of Salt
2 cup of Brown Sugar
1 Tbsp Black Pepper
1 Tbsp Onion Powder
1 Tbsp Celery Salt
1 Tbsp of Cayenne
1 quarter teaspoon of ground cumin
2 tablespoons of minced garlic
2 large salmon (skinless) Filets
6 tablespoons of honey
Mix dry ingredients thoroughly. Once dry rub is mixed, place one filet in bowl and start rubbing the mix directly onto the flesh of the fish. Place fish on wax paper on cookie sheet. Place in refrigerator for at least 12 hours (Up to 24 hours). Prepare smoker to heat at 150 degrees. Cook for 1 hour. Baste with honey. Cook for 30 more minutes -serve with cream cheese, purple onion and capers. Paired with Asparagus & Chopped Arugula Salad.
Coming Up… Thursday Night, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at Ouachita Grand Plaza is The Lip Sync Battle. It should be a fun night! Contestants JEREMY HARRELL, ASHLEY GARNER, MIKE DOWNHOUR, ROD WASHINGTON, KIMBERLY MOORE ESSEX, SHANE WALL, MELISSA TOUCHET, MAYOR JAMIE MAYO, MONROE POLICE DEPARTMENT, PATTY ESKEW, JAYNE GREEN, CHRIS REIJAROU, TLAY COLLINS, LAMONT WINDOM and AMANDA MCMULLEN LYON as MC. — See you all soon. Until then, be kind.
My Best,
Janelle Snellings
