Members of Potpourri Book Club met in late February for their regular monthly get-together.
The beautiful home of member Dr. Sue Nawas was the perfect setting for the group to gather. Nawas always has exquisite seasonal decorations, and this time was no exception. In keeping with the Carnival season, Nawas had placed Mardi Gras elements throughout her home which were admired by all.
Potpourri President Kathy Hart called the meeting to order and reminded everyone that this program and meeting had originally been planned to feature Dianne Cage reviewing her own book, “Cooking & Gardening with Dianne.” Because of Cage’s death last October, the hostesses decided to honor her memory by providing refreshments that were representative of her book. Hart thanked hostesses Sue Nawas, Carole Kilpatrick, Lillian Gentry, and Barbara Cattar for honoring Cage’s memory in this special way.
After a short business meeting, Hart introduced Kathy Patrick as the book reviewer for the day. Patrick chose to review a Young Adult thriller written by her niece, Ashley Elston. The book, This is Our Story, is a mystery concerning the death of a boy shot dead during a hunting trip with four of his friends. The boys — known as the River Point Boys — are privileged and may not be at all what they seem to be.
Patrick pointed out that she always loves a great opening line in a book, and that Elston delivers one: “A 10-point buck and a dead person make the same sound hitting the forest floor.”
Characters in the book include a blind, aging prosecutor; a high school girl serving a senior year internship in the local district attorney’s office while also acting as photographer for her school newspaper; the surviving River Point Boys and their influential parents; and Grant — the victim of an accidental shooting or intentional murder?
Patrick explained that her niece and husband live in North Louisiana with their three sons. For a decade, Elston worked as a wedding and portrait photographer before deciding to try her hand at writing. Patrick said that she believes that time her niece spent as a professional photographer helped her to see details in ordinary events that others don’t — a skill that is evident in This is Our Story.
Following the review, everyone tried to get Patrick to reveal who the murderer was! Patrick held fast, and many of the ladies said that they were going to get a copy of Elston book very soon.
The Nawas dining table featured Mardi Gras tokens and art that celebrated the joy of the Carnival season. Lovely folk art pieces depicting parades and floats were arranged among other items representative of the season. Centering the table was a lovely purple orchid, held in an ornate silver vase. Doubloons and beads completed the tablescape.
The hostesses offered a variety of delicious foods, many made using recipes from Cage’s book. Seen among the offerings were croissants filled with Cage’s Chicken Salad Supreme – a huge hit! Cage’s Shrimp Pasta Salad and Strawberry-Pecan Cheese Ring were also crowd pleasers. Crudites and Bayou Ranch dip tempted many, as did the unusual and delicious Fresh Pineapple Dip with Horseradish. This favorite of Cage’s was served with fresh pineapple bites and luncheon crackers. A Chantilly Strawberry Cake and buttery shortbread cookies rounded out the menu.
Among those enjoying themselves were Stephanie Abell, Kathy Hart, Wendy Gray, Kathy Patrick, Lillian Gentry, Carole Kilpatrick, LaVerne Bodron, Margaret Barker, Alpha Spence, Lynn Hodge, Kathryn Joyce, Sue Nawas, Kelley Oakley, Pat Blanchard, Nancy Staab, Carol Ransom, Georgiann Potts, Janice Landry, Allison Cattar, and Lisa Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.