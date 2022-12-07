When Potpourri Book Club’s officers selected “Love the Boot!” as the theme for club year 2022-2023, everyone hoped that at least one work by the late Tennessee Williams would be included. They were not disappointed.
The club’s November review filled their wish — the review was of Williams’ classic, A Streetcar Named Desire. Member Wendy Gray delivered the excellent review, and even included some information about another William’s plays, The Glass Menagerie — for lagniappe!
Prior to enjoying the review, members participated in their business meeting. Kathy Hart, club president, conducted the meeting. She thanked Regina Wood for opening her lovely home to the club for this meeting, and thanked Wood’s other hostesses — Nancy Inabnett, Kathy Patrick, and Nancy Staab — for the lovely refreshments.
After the normal order of business — reading of the minutes and hearing the financials — Hart thanked her special Memorial Committee for its work during the past month. Carole Kilpatrick, Sue Nawas, and Martha Woods had been tasked by Hart the month before with selecting an appropriate book as a memorial for the late Dianne Cage. Kilpatrick reported out that the committee selected Celebrating Home: A Time for Every Season by James Farmer.
“We felt that this book — a really beautiful one — was the perfect one by which we could celebrate Dianne’s memory,” Kilpatrick said. “She loved decorating, floral design, entertaining, and cooking — all of which are included in this book.”
The book will be presented to the library at “The Gardens at Georgia Tucker” in early December with the immediate family on hand.
The ladies then settled back to enjoy the month’s book review. Surprising to everyone, Gray began her review with an apology. She told the members that she had always assumed that Streetcar was a sweet little story about two sisters and their life in New Orleans. As she began her research, however, Gray said that she discovered that the play was much more complex — and quite naughty!
By sharing several important details from Glass Menagerie, Gray was able to show Williams’ growth as a playwright. She also explained to the group the important role that Audrey Violet Wood, an American literary and theatrical agent, played in Williams’ career.
“Wood was a type of mother figure for Williams,” Gray explained. “She provided guidance and advice to the writer, and is given credit for helping him succeed.”
Gray finished her review by reading a series of the most-often quoted lines from Williams’ plays.
Following the review, the ladies enjoyed delicious refreshments while they continued discussing Tennessee Williams.
Among the treats were an assortment of savory croissant sandwiches, dark chocolate mini fudge bites, a fresh melon assortment, deviled eggs, and everyone’s favorite — a cheese assortment with fresh apple slices. Wine and coffee completed the menu.
Seen among the group were Jane Conrad, Judith Worthen, Carole Kilpatrick, Martha Woods, Wendy Gray, Alpha Spence, Carol Ransom, Regina Wood, LaVerne Bodron, Nancy Staab, Nancy Inabnett, Kathy Patrick, Kelley Oakley, Allison Mead, Lillian Gentry, Lisa Nelson, Denise Smith, Kathy Hart, Georgiann Potts and Janice Landry.
