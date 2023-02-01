When members of Potpourri Book Club entered the lovely home of member Nancy Inabnett recently, they felt as though they had been immediately transported to New Orleans with Mardi Gras in full swing!
The foyer table featured beautiful masks as well as antique beads and doubloons — just a sampling of the incredible collection of Carnival memorabilia from this special Louisiana celebration amassed by Carrick and Nancy over the years. Hostesses Allison Mead, Margaret Barker, and Lynn Hodge were joined by Kathy Hart and Nancy to greet and give beads to the members as they began moving through the home admiring the collection.
All of the public rooms in the Inabnett home reflected the Mardi Gras season. The dining room was especially festive, featuring a tableaux on the dining table with a complementary display on the sideboard. Placed atop the dining table on an official Mardi Gras flag was a grouping of original art figures typical for a Mardi Gras parade. These lovely pieces were made by multimedia artist Lorraine Gendron, an 84-year-old artist from Hahnville who is widely recognized as one of Louisiana’s finest folk artists.
Each piece depicted a crucial part of a parade — floats, marchers, the krewe’s parade lieutenants on horseback, the Boeuf Gras (fat bull), the King’s float, flambeaux walkers, and a jazz band. Nancy showed the ladies that each piece is signed with a small Bible verse included.
Interspersed atop the rest of the table were doubloons, beads, and small “treasures” that the Inabnett family has either collected or inherited.
The dining room sideboard featured a proud crystal and silver peacock that boasted small lights in Mardi Gras colors — purple, gold, and green — throughout its feathers. In front of the peacock was a lovely antique book telling the story of Mardi Gras. Masked revelers and Rex souvenirs completed the scene.
Elsewhere even more interesting pieces of memorabilia could be seen. Hanging in the center of the home’s kitchen above the island was a large, gold king’s crown.
It was the perfect understated touch as counterpoint to the usual glitter of the season. The adjoining breakfast room featured a Mardi Gras jester declaring, “It’s Party Time!” A small arrangement featuring the appropriate colors and more memorabilia were placed on the grand piano in the music room.
The ladies moved from room to room, asking questions about what they were seeing and exchanging their own stories about Mardi Gras. They enjoyed delicious refreshments that were located around the home including a variety of petite tea sandwiches and assorted crackers with savory spreads. For dessert, each lady was given a miniature King Cake individually packaged for easy transport back to their homes.
Members then gathered in the home’s living room for their meeting and program. Kathy Hart, Potpourri president, called the meeting to order. After the group completed their regular business, Hart introduced Inabnett as the speaker for the afternoon. Inabnett first explained the vest that she was wearing on which the members could see a number of beautiful pins. Inabnett explained that these are “ducal pins” that are given as favors by many of the krewes during the carnival season. She then distributed a handout explaining a number of terms associated with the holiday.
Inabnett’s talk was filled with wonderful personal stories as well as interesting facts related to the holiday in general and to some of her Mardi Gras collectables specifically. She laughingly told of being at the Mardi Gras balls and growing weary of hearing the official song of Mardi Gras (“If Ever I Cease to Love” which has been heard at every Mardi Gras since 1872) being played over and over again. One fact that she shared that surprised everyone was that on average there are 23 million pounds of beads thrown every parade season.
“There are also 46 million tons of trash gathered up throughout the season,” she added. Inabnett completed her talk by explaining the role of the flambeaux, the origin of doubloons, Zulu’s golden coconut throws, among other fascinating features of Carnival.
Seen in the crowd were Kathy Hart, Wendy Gray, Janice Landry, Margaret Barker, Lillian Gentry, Kathryn Joyce, Alpha Spence, Kathy Patrick, Denise Smith, Pat Blanchard, Judy Worthen, Jane Conrad, Nelly Elkins, Lynn Hodge, Nancy Staab, Nancy Inabnett, Kelley Oakley, Carol Ransom, Martha Woods, Allison Cattar, Barbara Cattar, Georgiann Potts, Joy Loomis, Allison Mead, and Lisa Nelson.
(0) comments
