Members of Potpourri Book Club met recently for their October book review. The lovely home of Nelley Elkins was the perfect setting for the gathering. Serving as hostesses with Elkins were Denise Smith, Janice Landry, and Kathy Patrick. The Elkins home was beautifully appointed with seasonal decorations. A particularly lovely arrangement was an antique vase filled with roses, daisies, and other seasonal flowers in hues from cream to brilliant orange. Natural foliage and seasonal grasses provided thperfect surrounding for the blooms.
Potpourri Book Club studies Civil War Diaries
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
