Members of Potpourri Book Club met recently for their October book review. The lovely home of Nelley Elkins was the perfect setting for the gathering. Serving as hostesses with Elkins were Denise Smith, Janice Landry, and Kathy Patrick. The Elkins home was beautifully appointed with seasonal decorations. A particularly lovely arrangement was an antique vase filled with roses, daisies, and other seasonal flowers in hues from cream to brilliant orange. Natural foliage and seasonal grasses provided thperfect surrounding for the blooms.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.