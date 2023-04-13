Members of the Potpourri Book Club met in late March for their annual business meeting. President Kathy Hart conducted the business portion of the meeting which included approving two changes to the Club’s Constitution and By-laws. Hart also announced that the Club’s final gathering would be a picnic at Bayou DeSiard Country Club on May 23rd. When the business meeting was over, Hart introduced the day’s book reviewer, member Lynn Hodge.
Potpourri learns about leprosy through historic fiction
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
