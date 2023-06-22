It is always bittersweet to close out a club year as members look back over the year and look forward to the year to come. Potpourri Book Club members met at Bayou DeSiard Country Club recently to thank the retiring officers and welcome nine new members to their group. Hostesses for this Annual Potpourri Book Club Picnic were Potpourri president, Kathy Hart; treasurer, Lynn Hodge; Nancy Staab, and Judy Worthen. Unable to attend was hostess Nancy Inabnett.

