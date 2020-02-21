Poverty Point World Heritage Site will host a pre-historic cooking demonstration, featuring the earth oven method of cooking, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The program offers a unique look at prehistoric cooking with an earth oven, showing how the Poverty Point people, more than 3,000 years ago, used earthen cooking balls and specially dug pits to cook their food.
Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BC. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.
Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. Poverty Point World Heritage Site is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 1-888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 in the Epps area or follow the site on Facebook.
