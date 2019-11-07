Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led cooking demonstration on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:15 p.m.
Acorns, which would have been an important part of the Native American diet at Poverty Point approximately 3,500 years ago, were as plentiful centuries ago as they are today. The ranger will explain how the acorns were processed to make them edible and show visitors how the acorns may have been cooked at the site. Curious guests are welcome to have a taste of some prepared acorn products.
Poverty Point World Heritage Site’s $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events.
Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.
