Union Arts Council will hold its eighth annual Competitive Art Exhibition on Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edgewood Plantation, Farmerville. Visitors are invited to browse the displayed fine art, photography, and folk art by Union Parish adults and youth in a festive setting featuring wine, soft drinks, and cheese. Admission is free. Edgewood is located at 8876 Hwy. 2, at the western edge of Farmerville.
Charlie Meeds, a practicing and exhibiting artist, will be judge for the competition. He received a Masters of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts from Wichita State University, Kansas, with a major in drawing and painting. He is a former faculty member of Wichita State and Louisiana Tech University, as well as an instructor of the Talented Art Program in Monroe City Schools and Lincoln Parish Schools.
Art show winners will receive ribbons and cash prizes. Visitors to the exhibit will vote for their favorites for the People’s Choice award.
